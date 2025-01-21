‘Hades,’ There’s a New Action Roguelike Player in Town -- And This One Has Co-Op!

Though I love slower narrative-focused games, sometimes, I want something to just fight me. The roguelike genre has given me that big-fight feeling on more occasions than I can count. However, today, I was utterly enchanted by Sworn, an action roguelike that could stand aside Hades as an all-time great! Now, that’s a loaded statement, yes. But, let me explain.

Sworn has a simple premise: “Camelot has fallen, and King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table are now corrupt. Go kick their asses.” Immediately, Sworn pulls no punches. In the demo I played, the starting class is a simple fella with a shortsword. You enter a room, see some enemies, and end their lives. Then, you’re granted a Fae ability, which allows you to augment your light attack, heavy attack, or dash maneuver.

Look, you don’t need me to sit here and explain simple roguelike mechanics to you — you’ve likely played Hades, you know the deal. Let me say, though: Sworn has the juice. The maneuverability is responsive, the class variety is refreshing, and there’s just so much content already. What will you do — prioritize health and healing, taking a slow and steady approach? Or will you do what I did and get immensely greedy and reckless, hitting like a truck and thinking you’re invincible?

Screenshot: Team17

in ‘sworn,’ your roguelike skills will undergo the ultimate challenge

Better still? Unlike Hades, you can invite up to three friends to join in on the chaos! There are so many unique build opportunities here, allowing you the freedom of long- vs. short-range, physical vs. magic, and a host of other goodies! I don’t want to spoil too much; you’ll have to play the demo for yourself. Alternatively, you could wait until February 6 when Sworn enters Early Access!

