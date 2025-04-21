Do You Love ‘Danganronpa’? What About ‘Fire Emblem’? Well, ‘The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy’ Is a Perfect Mix of the Two

Sometimes, the best games we can play are the ones that make no logistical sense. What do you mean the creators of Danganronpa and Zero Escape teamed up to make a slick new tactical game? Would you believe it has the same morbid sense of humor as the aforementioned visual novel, while also having some of the most satisfying tactical planning gameplay this side of Fire Emblem? Well, if you haven’t been paying attention to The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy, this is your friendly reminder to check it out. If you’re even remotely interested in tactical-style gameplay, this is one you don’t want to miss.

Screenshot: Aniplex Inc.

Don’t Believe Me That ‘The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy’ Is Golden? Try Out the Demo for Yourself on Switch or Steam

Jumping into the world of Tactical RPGs doesn’t need to be a daunting experience. And that’s exactly what The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy taught me as I played through the demo. Selectable difficulties make the difference here, especially for those who are trying this type of game for the first time. But what makes this one really special is the team behind the scenes. Danganronpa is one of the most beloved visual novel franchises out there, and Zero Escape is brooding goodness. Combine the two of these together, and you’ve got something rather magical.

The best part? Seeing as The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy launches in just a few days, you can port your demo progress over to the full game. That way, you won’t have to worry about starting all the way from the beginning once again. The tactical battles here are quite incredible, as well. My expertise with the TRPG genre isn’t as vast as it could be. But, it’s one of the most engaging games I’ve played this side of Three Houses.

Mix this all together into a visually fantastic package, and pepper in plenty of Visual Novel aspects? You’ve got quite an interesting game waiting for you. Oh, yeah, there’s also 100 endings in this game, so replayability is bound to be a major factor here. Better get a move on if you want to see everything that The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy has to offer, you hear?