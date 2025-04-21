Atlus Fans Believe ‘Persona 4’ Remake Announcement Could Be Imminent – Is It Cope?

The Persona fandom believes that the long-rumored Persona 4 remake could be announced soon, due to Atlus allegedly updating a registered website domain. Is this legitimate hope—or endless cope? Here’s why the Persona 4 remake might actually be real, and why some fans are wary of it.

The rumor of a Persona 4 remake first kicked off back in March 2025, when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the domain “p4re.jp” had been registered in Japan. You might be thinking, “So what? Anyone can register a domain, right?” But here’s the thing: weeks before Persona 3 Reload made its appearance in 2024, Atlus had also registered the similarly named domain “p3re.jp.” So there is some precedent here.

The Persona community went into a frenzy when the recently discovered P4RE domain was mysteriously updated on April 21, 2025. What’s interesting is that Atlus also updated the P3RE domain just days before they announced Persona 3 Reload. Naturally, this has led many fans to speculate that a Persona 4 remake could appear as early as next week.

However, not so fast. If we’re going by Atlus’ handling of P3R, then it’s more likely that the Persona 4 remake will appear at the Xbox Showcase on June 8, 2025. Still, the latest update to the P4RE domain definitely adds credibility to the rumor. The remake might actually be real!

Why Some Atlus Fans Are Wary of ‘Persona 4’ Remake

Let’s get one thing out of the way: Persona 3 Reload is an incredible game. From its beautifully updated graphics to its sleek UI and quality-of-life improvements, it’s a stellar remake. However, some fans weren’t happy with how closely the game stuck to the original. Specifically, many were hoping for a more substantial overhaul of Persona 3’s game design.

A good example of this is Tartarus. Compared to Persona 5’s varied dungeons, the endless tower can feel like a bit of a slog at times. I’m a huge fan of Persona 3 and can admit there are aspects of the RPG’s design that feel outdated. With news of a Persona 4 remake on the horizon, some fans are concerned that Atlus hasn’t had enough time to take in community feedback from Persona 3 Reload. This has led many to speculate whether the P4 remake will follow a similar path.

There’s also a sentiment among some fans who aren’t happy that a 15-year-old game is getting a remake before Atlus focuses on releasing Persona 6. And look, I get it. It’s been almost nine years since P5 came out. No, seriously—the game really is that old. Insane, I know. Still, as someone who holds Persona 4 Golden as my favorite game of all time, I won’t lie—I’d selfishly love for this rumor to be true.

Will ‘Persona 4’ Remake show up at Xbox Showcase?

As I said above, it seems like the most likely announcement date for Persona 4 Remake will be at the Xbox Showcase. Microsoft has a deal with Atlus, and it would make sense for it to be part of the June 8 livestream. Plus, if we are following the logic of the domain stuff, then it would also make sense for Atlus to follow the same rollout pattern for P3R.

However, it should be stated that none of this is confirmed. In fact, we don’t even know if Atlus is working on Persona 4 Remake. And even if the domain is legitimate and has a recent update, the game may be a year out or more. Still, I can’t deny that the facts line up. So, at least on the surface, it appears that Persona fans actually have something to hope for. But as we know all too well, rumored games can also come with major heartbreaks. Just ask Half-Life fans, who are still suffering from “rumors” in 2025.