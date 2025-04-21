WWE: Unreal Ordered by Netflix, Watch the First Teaser Now

WWE made several big announcements during WrestleMania weekend, including a new series coming to Netflix, WWE: Unreal. For the first time, fans are welcomed into the WWE writer’s room to see how the largest storylines in sports entertainment are crafted from start to finish.

WWE: Unreal Trailer

WWE CCO and Hall of Famer Paul “Triple H” Levesque leads the creative team and he appears to be a big part of the show. The trailer has appearances from WWE Superstars like Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, John Cena, Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa, and more. WWE: Unreal is expected to premiere in summer 2025.

“7 days a week, 365 days a year. This is a calculated, coordinated production. It’s time — we’re gonna lift the curtain,” Levesque says in a voiceover. He asks the creative team what the story of 2025 is, and the teaser cuts to him revealing to Uso he wants to “strap a rocket” to him.

WWE: Unreal doesn’t seem to cater to the typical wrestling fan. Much like the rest of their product, it seems to be shifting to a more “casual” base. That’s not necessarily a bad idea given the mainstream appeal they’ve gained with their Netflix deal, but given the reaction to WrestleMania 41 on social media, they risk alienating the rest.

The announcement comes after WWE President Nick Khan shared Netflix has “appetite” for more WWE following the Netflix debut. When WWE Raw debuted on Netflix on January 6th, Netflix reported nearly 6 million households tuned in to the spectacle. According to Netflix, the show remains in the top 10 week to week. The April 7th episode pulled in over 2.8 million viewers.

Until WWE: Unreal debuts, catch WWE Monday Night Raw weekly at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix. Stay tuned to VICE for updates on WWE.