Netflix Has an ‘Appetite’ for More WWE Says Nick Khan

Since WWE Raw‘s Netflix premiere in January, the company has seen record-breaking growth across its televised product and live shows. That appears to translate to the streamer that has an “appetite for more” according to WWE President Nick Khan.

WWE on Netflix

Play video

“All we’ve seen from Netflix is an appetite for more WWE. They’ve been phenomenal to deal with. They’ve promoted us in a way we hoped we would be promoted, even more so than we had hoped,” Khan said on the 2024 TKO earnings call (h/t: Fightful). “The appetite by Netflix to have additional ancillary programming, we announced a few weeks ago, we’re doing a WWE behind-the-scenes show with Netflix, which will come out later this year. Assume there is more cooking in the pipeline.”

Videos by VICE

Another top WWE executive who speaks highly of the ongoing relationship is WWE CCO Paul “Triple H’ Levesque. “Netflix gets it, you know. I believe we’ve been with USA for a long period of time because they understand it,” he explained during a WWE Raw post-show. “The numbers are there; Netflix is a numbers company and I believe they will run with that and the sky is the limit.”

Their game-changing $5 billion Netflix deal spans 10 years, however, there is a five-year option. Considering the streamer is always under fire for canceling fan-favorite shows, it’s a worthy investment to keep people subscribed.

The behind-the-scenes look at WWE that Khan is referring to was revealed back in October. It’s similar to Formula One’s Drive to Survive series heading into its seventh season. The footage shared so far features WWE’s biggest Superstars like Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley. Khan nor Netflix provided a premiere date, however WrestleVotes recently reported to expect it this spring. In addition, Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green is reportedly heavily featured.