Is Proffee Actually Good for You?

It seems wherever I look today, I’m finding countless videos, social media posts, and articles telling me I need to eat more protein.

But according to the Mayo Clinic Health System, while there’s a ton of hype around upping your protein intake, most of the U.S. meet or even exceed their protein needs. The clinic explained that ​your protein intake should account for 10 percent to 35 percent of your calories.

Videos by VICE

And honestly? Eating too much protein isn’t good for you, either. In fact, it can cause a host of health issues, like weight gain, kidney problems, digestive troubles, and other concerning conditions.

That being said, tons of people still feel the need to increase their protein intake—and they’re finding creative ways to do so. One such way is through protein coffee, or “proffee,” which is a popular TikTok trend right now.

Proffee Is Praised as a Health Drink, but Is It Actually Good for You?

Basically, proffee is just coffee with protein powder. It’s certainly a convenient way to get an extra protein boost. That is, if you’re not getting it elsewhere.

I’ll admit: some mornings, when I’m particularly rushed, I’ll add a scoop of vanilla protein powder to my cup of Joe. Not only does it taste good, but it also helps me meet my protein goals for the day, if I know I’ll be eating lighter than usual.

However, as with anything else, you don’t want to overdo it. It’s best to check with a medical professional to ensure you’re not harming yourself with too much protein. Not only that, but many protein powders are packed with added sugars and other ingredients that can actually cause more harm than good. It’s crucial to invest in a high-quality protein that suits your individual needs.

But hey, if you don’t have the time for a protein-backed breakfast, it probably won’t hurt to occasionally add that boost of protein to your morning coffee.