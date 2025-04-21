Lil Wayne Says He’s Never Performing at the Super Bowl After Kendrick Lamar Snub

Lil Wayne still feels some type of way over not being asked to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. He says that the NFL “fucked up” when they didn’t invite him.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Wayne spoke about the big event asnd explained that “to perform, it’s a bunch of things they’re going to tell you to do and not do, asses to kiss and not kiss.”

Videos by VICE

Noting how he had been making moves that he thought would get him the gig, Wayne added. “If you notice, I was a part of things I’ve never been a part of. Like [Michael] Rubin’s all-white parties. I’m doing shit with Tom Brady. That was all for that.”

“You ain’t never seen me in them types of venues,” he continued. “I ain’t Drake. I ain’t out there smiling like that everywhere. I’m in the [studio], smokin’ and recording.”

Lil Wayne Was “Hurt” When He Wasn’t Chosen for the Halftime Show

Ultimately, Kendrick Lamar was chosen for the halftime show over Wayne, something he claims that the NFL has apologized to him over, as they “ain’t in charge” of the halftime portion of the Super Bowl. “All of a sudden, according to them, they got curved,” he said. “So, I’m going to have to just settle with whatever they say.”

Wayne was so upset about the situation that he didn’t even watch Kendrick’s performance, he claims, saying, “Every time I looked, it was nothing that made me want to go inside and see what was going on.”

The “Lollipop” rapper says it “hurt a lot” for Kendrick to be chosen over him, saying, “I blamed myself for not being mentally prepared for a let down, which is automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blamed myself for that.”

There is no Bad Blood Between Wayne and Kendrick

While the two men had some strong feelings about the situation from their respective perspectives, Wayne says he and Kendrick have since put their personal issues to rest. “I’ve spoken to him, and I wish him all the best, and I told him he better kill it,” Wayne said. “He gotta kill it.”

Finally, Wayne made it clear that the whole thing has left such a sour taste in his mouth that he’ll never agree to perform at the Halftime Show if invited. “They stole that feeling,” he said. “I don’t want to do it. It was perfect.”