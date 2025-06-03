‘An Amazing Wizard’ Is a Solo-Developed Roguelike That Takes Inspiration From ‘Dead Cells’, but Has Tricks of Its Own

Some of the best games I’ve ever played have been Early Access titles that use that term to their fullest extent. Building off of community feedback, continuously working on making the game the greatest version of itself. It’s a joy to be involved in things like that. An Amazing Wizard is a perfect example of a game that uses “Early Access” to its truest intention. Brought to life by a passionate solo developer, An Amazing Wizard is an incredibly nifty roguelike that plays a bit like Dead Cells, all while bringing its own special brand of magic to the table.

Screenshot: Tiny Goblins

One Developer, One Pixel Artist, and an Entire, Massive World. ‘An Amazing Wizard’ Is an Early Access Gem

As time has gone on, the general meaning of the word “Early Access” seems to get more and more confusing. Is it in Early Access, but nearly completed? Or is this an Early Access game because it’s still early in development, and the development team wants players to have access to the game so they can continue doing their best work on it? An Amazing Wizard leans more into the secondary camp, developed by a team of two people. One developer and one singular pixel artist. The world that they’ve put together is incredibly impressive, but even more so, the game is extremely fun to play.

Sure, it may not be the most balanced, polished roguelike on the market at the moment. But that’s why An Amazing Wizard is currently in Early Access. The developer at Tiny Goblins is hoping to listen to the feedback from the community, taking it and crafting it to make the best experience they possibly can. Even in this early state, however, An Amazing Wizard has a lot of unique features that help it stand out. Blending parts of Dead Cells and The Binding of Isaac, I could gather multiple spells, mix them, and create massively powerful new spells. Something I can’t do in other games of the same ilk.

This is one of those games that feels like it has the juice. It has something special and unique in a genre that continuously recycles ideas. I’ve been enjoying my time with An Amazing Wizard thus far, and I can’t wait to see how it continues to grow and evolve as development continues. If you’re willing to trust the process, I believe you can trust An Amazing Wizard to turn into something spectacular.