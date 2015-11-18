Ancho in Cider Recipe

“You can drink several of them and it looks like juice, so your grandma won’t know you’re plastered.”

Servings: 1

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces|43 ml Ancho Reyes

8 ounces|227 ml apple cider

2 dashes Angostura bitters

lime wedge, for garnish (if served chilled)

orange slice, studded with cloves (if served hot)

Directions

To make chilled, in a highball glass filled with ice, add the Ancho Reyes and fill to the top with apple cider. Add 2 dashes Angostura bitters. Garnish with lime wedge. To make hot, in a saucepan over medium, warm apple cider until hot. In a mug or handled glass, add the Ancho Reyes and fill to the top with the warm apple cider. Add 2 dashes Angostura bitters and stir. Garnish with clove-studded orange.

