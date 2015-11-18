Ancho in Cider Recipe

“You can drink several of them and it looks like juice, so your grandma won’t know you’re plastered.”
Servings: 1
Prep time: 2 minutes
Total time: 2 minutes
Videos by VICE
Ingredients
1 ½ ounces|43 ml Ancho Reyes
8 ounces|227 ml apple cider
2 dashes Angostura bitters
lime wedge, for garnish (if served chilled)
orange slice, studded with cloves (if served hot)
Directions
- To make chilled, in a highball glass filled with ice, add the Ancho Reyes and fill to the top with apple cider. Add 2 dashes Angostura bitters. Garnish with lime wedge.
- To make hot, in a saucepan over medium, warm apple cider until hot. In a mug or handled glass, add the Ancho Reyes and fill to the top with the warm apple cider. Add 2 dashes Angostura bitters and stir. Garnish with clove-studded orange.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.