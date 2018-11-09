And the Winner of the VICE x IGTV Film Contest Is…

Earlier this year VICE launched a film contest on Instagram’s long-form video platform, IGTV, in which we asked you to tell us what it means to be alive in 2018. The main criteria was that the films be three minutes or less and center on your world.

After mulling over all the entries our judges—a mix of VICE employees and guests including Sarah Bahbah (@sarahbahbah), Ziggy Mack Johnson (@ziggymackjohnson), and Bryant Eslava (@bryant)—selected Safiyah Chiniere as the winner. Their short film focused on a queer, black student named Crystal King and their intersectional experience at a predominately white campus. Through King, Chiniere was able to touch on topics of belonging, identity and the discomfort of moving through spaces when you feel markedly different from those surrounding you.

In addition to inside this post below this paragraph the film will be featured on VICE’s IGTV and Chiniere will be receiving $1,000 and a mentoring session with a VICE filmmaker. Congrats!