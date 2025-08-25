Android Will Let You Force Apps Into Dark Mode

Those who enjoy their dark mode are typically really dedicated to it. I’m only a sometimes-dark-mode user. Certain programs and apps on my devices get the dark mode treatment. Others, I’m fine with them blinding me with their all-white screens.

For those certain apps, though—usually writing-related ones—I want white text on black backgrounds, smoky gray window borders, and the overall vibe of a bunch of goth kids skipping prom to attend a The Killers show during a new moon.

Videos by VICE

Certain apps force their bright mode upon Android users, though, even if the owner of the phone has set their phone’s default to dark mode. Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1, an early testing version of an upcoming Android update, has a way of counteracting that.

credit: Google

Lighten darken up

“To create a more consistent user experience for users who have low vision, photosensitivity, or simply those who prefer a dark system-wide appearance, an expanded option under dark theme is being introduced,” wrote Google in a post on the Android Developers Blog (Google owns the Android operating system).

“When enabled by a user, the system will intelligently invert the UI of apps that appear light despite users having selected the dark theme.”

Google writes that this is “largely intended as an accessibility feature,” and not merely as a concession to people like me who just like viewing certain (or all) apps in the simulated darkness of a black screen.

Google nudges hold-out developers to implement their own native dark theme, rather than just leave their apps light-theme-only and force Android’s new feature to work its black magic on their apps by forcing a dark mode.

“We strongly recommend implementing a native dark theme, which gives you full control over your app’s appearance; you can protect your brand’s identity, ensure text is always readable, and prevent any visual glitches from happening when your UI is automatically inverted, guaranteeing a polished, reliable experience for your users.”