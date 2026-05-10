4 Zodiac Signs Getting the Biggest Gifts From the New Moon in Taurus

We have a powerful New Moon occurring next weekend, finally opening the doors you’ve been knocking on for months.

“The New Moon in Taurus takes place on 16 May and could be one of the most significant moments of the month,” says Tetiana Tsvil, Spiritual Advisor at Nebula, a spiritual guidance space. “Changes, renewals, important events, and opportunities may relate to your emotional state, finances, and inner transformations. This New Moon is often referred to as the ‘money’ New Moon, as the sign of Taurus is associated with material resources, savings, comfort, stability, and personal values.”

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Four signs in particular will experience the most abundance and opportunities during this powerful New Moon. Here are the four zodiac signs that will benefit the most from the New Moon in Taurus.

Taurus

Taurus, this particular New Moon is taking place in your sign, making you the star of the show.

“For Taurus, the New Moon occurs in the symbolic 1st house, so this time marks their personal new cycle,” says Tsvil. “The main changes will concern their personality, appearance, inner state, and, in general, a new phase in life. During this period, unexpected opportunities for self-fulfilment, important encounters, or situations may arise that will help them see themselves and their goals in a new light.”

New Moon’s Gift to Taurus: Taurus might receive the opportunity to start over, whether in a new job, relationship, or personal endeavor. Expect a sense of renewal and rebirth.

Scorpio

Scorpio, as Taurus’s “sister sign,” you’ll also be blessed with luck and abundance during this New Moon.

“For Scorpio, the New Moon in Taurus brings contrasting energies,” says Tsvil. “It activates the symbolic 7th house, which governs relationships, partnerships, and interactions with others. That is why the main changes may come through your personal life, business alliances, or important conversations.”

New Moon’s Gift to Scorpio: Scorpios might notice more luck during this particular New Moon, particularly in love and dating. Singles can expect to meet someone new, while those in a relationship might deepen their connection.

Leo

As one of the four fixed signs, Leos will find success and recognition during the New Moon in Taurus.

“For Leo, this New Moon opens a new cycle in the realm of career, achievements, and professional fulfilment, as it takes place in the symbolic 10th house,” says Tsvil. “That is why important events, changes, and opportunities may be linked to work, status, or future goals.

New Moon’s Gift to Leo: Leos can expect major career moves, like promotions, raises, or new opportunities. This fire sign will finally get the recognition and rewards that it deserves.

Aquarius

The unconventional, philanthropic Aquarius will be blessed by this upcoming New Moon.

“For Aquarius, the New Moon activates the symbolic 4th house, which is associated with family, home, comfort, and inner well-being,” says Tsvil. “As a result, the main changes may concern the home, family, or a desire to change one’s surroundings. These days may feel passive, but this is precisely the time to devote to recuperation to prepare for a more active phase.”

New Moon’s Gift to Aquarius: Aquarius might notice a positive change in their living arrangements or home life. Some will move to a new city while others might redecorate or even renovate their home. Additionally, this air sign might find more harmony in their family and home life during this New Moon.