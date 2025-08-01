Animals as Leaders Drummer Matt Garstka Suffers ‘Serious Injuy’ Forcing Band to Cancel Upcoming Tour Dates

Animals as Leaders have announced that they are cancelling some of their upcoming tour dates overseas, due to drummer Matt Garstka sustaining a “serious” injury that required him to have surgery.

In a video statement, Gastka spoke to fans, showing his arm bandaged up and in a sling, explaining that he suffered a “serious injury” and is “on the other side of surgery.” He revealed that it’s gonna be at least “two to three months” before he can begin playing again, which is “being optimistic.”

Gartska went on to express his apologies to fans for “having to cancel these tours” in Mexico, South America, and Australia, which he was “really looking forward to playing.” He then noted that it was important for him to “do all the right things to heal up properly” for the sake of “longevity.” Finally, Gartska thanked fans for “understanding” his situation and assured them that the band “would make it up” to them, before joking that “in the meantime” he’ll have to work on “double bass.”

In a collective band statement, Animals as Leaders said: “To our fans in Mexico, South America, and Australia. We have some unfortunate news. We’re going to have to cancel our upcoming tour dates. Matt sustained a serious arm injury that requires surgery, and there’s no way we can perform without him.”

“Rather than leave things up in the air, we’re calling it now and putting our full focus into writing the next Animals as Leaders album,” the band went on to say. “New material is already in the works, and we’ll have more to share soon.”

“We know this news sucks — especially for those of you who’ve been waiting a long time to see us live. Canceling isn’t something we take lightly,” they added. “Thank you for sticking with us. We’ll make it back to your cities with new music and a set that hits even harder.”