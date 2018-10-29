Another suspicious package sent to CNN

Another suspicious package resembling the spate of mail bombs sent out last week was discovered en route to CNN’s Georgia headquarters, prompting an evacuation of a downtown post office in Atlanta.

“The FBI in Atlanta is responding to a suspicious package along with other law enforcement at 400 Pryor Street,” the address of the post office, an FBI spokesman told VICE News.

CNN issued a statement Monday morning confirming that a third suspicious package had been intercepted in Atlanta after two addressed to the network were discovered last week. The network did not share an image of the package but says it was “similar in appearance” to the 13 pipe bombs discovered last week. The news network added that it had implemented an off-site screening process last Wednesday, so there was no way the possible bomb would have reached CNN’s Atlanta headquarters.

Another suspicious package addressed to CNN has been intercepted. This time in Atlanta. All mail is being screened off site. Note from Jeff: pic.twitter.com/I6TXSkoluQ — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 29, 2018

Last Wednesday, CNN anchors were reporting about a series of packages containing explosives that were mailed to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and George Soros, when they were forced evacuate on air because a fire alarm had gone off. It turned out that mailroom employees had discovered a suspicious package, which authorities say contained functioning explosives and a white envelope filled with white powder. The package delivered last week was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who is a CNN contributor.

On Friday, investigators arrested a 56-year-old Florida man named Cesar Sayoc in connection with 13 suspicious packages that were sent throughout the country last week, addressed to prominent critics of President Donald Trump. Sayoc is a registered Republican and has a long criminal history, including charges of felony theft and fraud. DNA evidence helped investigators identify Sayoc. He also posted videos of himself on social media attending rallies for Donald Trump, along with dozens of racist memes and conspiracy theories about Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren, and other Democrats.

It is still unclear if the latest package — bringing the total to 14 — is connected to Sayoc.

President Donald Trump, who said last week that his anti-news rhetoric was not responsible for encouraging the suspected bomber, tweeted Monday morning that the media was the “true Enemy of the People.”

