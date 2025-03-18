Antarctic Scientists Beg for Rescue After ‘Assault and Death Threats’ From Colleague

A member of a South African-run research base in Antarctica has been rocked by allegations of inappropriate behavior and physical assault. This occurred just as the team was hunkering down to spend the Antarctic winter at the isolated facility, which runs from March to October.

A lot of people are making The Thing jokes, which, yeah, it makes sense. There’s a crazy amount of overlap here, but these are real people going through something likely terrifying experience in a terrifying environment. Fictional shape-shifting aliens are no match for the average real-life shitty person.

Scientists Beg for Rescue After ‘Assault and Death Threats’ at Remote Antarctic Base

Whatever’s going on over there is frightening enough that some team members have described the living situation as an “environment of fear.” Some have even requested to be rescued from the situation.

The South African government has responded to the accusations and claims to be addressing the matter with “utmost urgency.” The South African Environment Ministry says that team members have to undergo “a number of evaluations that include background checks, reference checks, medical assessment as well as psychometric evaluation by qualified professionals,” and that all team members had been cleared.

While details of the allegations have not been fully released, we do know that a vessel transporting the team members departed for Antarctica on February 1. It wasn’t until February 27 that the first incident was reported.

Allegations of sexual harassment are being investigated. At that time, the South African environment ministry said it “immediately activated a response plan in order to mediate and restore relations at the base.”

Whatever peace was brokered must not have lasted too long, because then came allegations of physical assault at the isolated Sanae IV base. Reports allege that a male team member physically assaulted a colleague and threatened to kill a different colleague while sexually harassing another.

South Africa’s Sunday Times broke the news, publishing a letter submitted by a researcher who was quoted as saying,”his behavior has become increasingly egregious. And I am experiencing significant difficulty in feeling secure in his presence.” They added that “it is imperative that immediate action is taken to ensure my safety and the safety of all employees.”

The Environmental Ministry says that the alleged perpetrator has “willingly participated in further psychological evaluation, has shown remorse, and is willingly cooperative to follow any interventions that are recommended.”

Again, details are vague, but the disagreement seems to stem from some kind of weather-dependent task that led to a dispute between the team leader and another team member.

Rescue is not going to be easy or cheap should it be necessary, as the base sits on stilts near the edge of a cliff, and severe weather conditions have completely cut off the base from the sea.

For now, the team has to find a way to resolve their issues because it does not look like they’re going to be coming home anytime soon.