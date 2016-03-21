Hear Aphex Twin’s Brain-Bending 1992 Peel Session

This morning, UK producer Paul Woolford uploaded two cassette recordings of early 90s material from beloved electronic experimentalist Aphex Twin to SoundCloud. The first is a Peel Session from 1992 recorded for the BBC, and the second is titled “Live From Sheffield Hallam University 1993.”
Richard D. James has spent his entire career schizophrenically split between a hundred different styles, and these sets certainly reflect that disposition: the former dives headfirst into brain-bending acid and electro variations before finishing on Selected Ambient Works Volume II cut “Blue Calx,” while the latter starts ambient before finishing off with some uptempo, hard-as-nails dance cuts.
In his career, James did two other sessions for the late English disc jockey John Peel: one in 1995, and a “Live At All Tomorrows Parties 2004” broadcast in 2002.
Peel Session 1992 tracklist:
1. Afx 6
2. Illumineph
3. T Q T
4. Quintute
5. Blue Colx [sic.]
