Aphex Twin Releases His First Music Video in 17 Years, Directed by a 12-Year-Old

A lot of people are going to tell you today that Aphex Twin recruited a 12-year-old to direct his new video for “CIRKLON3 [Колхозная mix].” Those people wouldn’t be wrong, technically. But describing Dublin’s Ryan Wyer as just any old 12-year-old is misleading. This kid’s been an Aphex Twin collaborator-in-waiting for three years already.

Yeah, that’s right. This preteen is everything about Aphex Twin. He’s been dropping weird, slightly terrifying, extremely noisy videos on YouTube since as far back as 2013. Imagine a Blair Witch Project of techno, maybe. Shit, I don’t know. Maybe the video of “Grace (Pooh Pooh Heads)” feat. Darragh Mcnanay will reveal something on the eighth or ninth watch.

The video for “CIRKLON3 [Колхозная mix]” is basically Ryan Wyer making all his friends wear Aphex Twin T-shirts and roaming around the streets dancing arrhythmically. Half the time it’s just Wyer standing at the front of the shot wearing the ‘Come to Daddy’ mask while his friends do half-rehearsed routines, other times he just has a great time nodding his head while somebody holds a shaky iPhone up near him. It’s as perfectly creepy as everything else Aphex Twin has put out.

It’s the first track from his new EP, Cheetah, out July 8. Check it out below.