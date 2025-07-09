The Apple Airtag Is 20% off for Prime Day

Five bucks is five bucks, am I right? Apple AirTags used to never be on sale, and then like so many Apple things (cough, MacBook Air M4), they seem to always be on some sort of sale. Just not a very good one.

Retailing for $30 a pop, you’ve been able to grab one for $25 “on sale” for at least the past year. But that’s been all the discount retailers have been willing to toss us. Now, for Prime Day, Amazon’s knocked an additional $5 off their price, down to $20.

Videos by VICE

Some will herald this as being one-third off, down from $30, but let’s be real—that was always a fake sale. This one, though, is real.

use ’em everywhere

Five bucks off the normal price probably won’t sway any AirTag skeptics. But if you’ve been holding out, or if there’s a use case you haven’t thought of that might appeal to you, then now’s a better time than any to pick one up.

I use AirTags to keep a nervous eye on my bags when I travel. Rarely do I check a bag, but when I do it’s full of expensive hiking or climbing equipment. You’d better believe I tuck an AirTag in each one of those.

And I keep one in my backpack, too, because I’m liable to leave it in a café or on a subway car, too. And… what else? I’ve tucked them in various places on ebikes that I’m reviewing or testing for work.

Why now? Word is that Apple is readying the AirTag 2. The original has been on sale for four years, and like any company, Apple (and the retailers that sell it) like to start clearing out their older stock before the new star shows up.

Given how much I worry about my stuff being stolen or lost, I don’t think that’d stop me if I didn’t already have all the AirTags I need. Or do I…?