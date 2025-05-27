This Deal on the New MacBook Air M4 Is Lingering. Grab It While You Can.

This deal has been a bit up and down today. I’ve checked on the price four times, and it’s bounced like a tennis ball between three different prices by the time I finished lunch. And the price seems to vary by color, with midnight (black) coming in cheaper at several retailers.

The final price may be a bit higher or lower by the time you click the button, but all the prices have been lower than the MacBook Air M4’s retail price of $999, so whatever the price tag shows, you’re getting a deal.

the best macbook for most people

You’d have to step up to the mid-level MacBook Pro M4 Pro (yes, that’s the full, awkward name for a MacBook Pro with the M4 Pro chip) to see a meaningful difference in performance. The base-level MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t offer much beyond the MacBook Air M4 for me to recommend it.

It’s simply the better value, offering performance nearly as good in a more compact package at a more compact price. The performance benchmark scores of the MacBook Air M4 (54,806) and MacBook Pro M4 (57,596) are really quite close. The Pro won’t be much faster than the Air.

Comparing the MacBook Air M4 against its pricier sibling, the MacBook Pro M4 with the base-level M4 chip (not the M4 Pro or M4 Max chip), I weighed up the similarities and differences and declared the Air M4 the winner.

Apple seems to have outcompeted itself with the MacBook Air M4. All that and it’s $100 less than last year’s MacBook Air M3. With the fact that you can get a deal right now on the M4, which only just went on sale on March 12, 2025, there’s no reason to pass it up for a different MacBook, as long as you’re not doing something particularly intensive, like heavily editing videos.