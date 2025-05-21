Apple’s Newest iPad Is Back to Its Lowest-Ever Sale Price

Granted, Apple hasn’t had much time to offer deals on their latest iPad, given that it was only just released on March 12, 2025. This Apple is only juuust ripe. No matter, because you can snag it for $50 off.

the cheapest ipad is still a swanky tablet

There are faster iPads in Apple’s lineup. Aside from the iPad Mini, which is, you know, mini, there’s (in ascending order, in terms of price and performance), this 11th-generation iPad, the iPad Air M3, and the iPad Pro.

You’ll sometimes see the 11th generation iPad called the A16 iPad or iPad (A16). That refers to the Apple-designed A16 chip. The A16 is a smartphone chip that was featured in the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, and the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

If your preferred use of a tablet is browsing the internet, streaming movies, reading ebooks, checking email, and firing up FaceTime, then you’ll be happy with the 11th-gen iPad, which is running $299 ($50 off). It’s more than powerful enough to handle these lightweight tasks. “It may be inexpensive,” I wrote in a comparison of it and the iPad Air M3, “but it isn’t cheap, if you get what I’m saying.”

apple ipad (11th generation) – Credit: Apple

This iPad has an 11″ Liquid Retina display with True Tone to make images on-screen appear more natural in whichever ambient lighting your iPad happens to be. Its LED-backlit IPS panel offers a 2360‑by‑1640 resolution at 264 ppi (pixels per inch) with a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

That’s the same as on the pricier iPad Air M3 that debuted on the same day, but it only features sRGB color, rather than the Air M3’s P3 color that offers a wider range of colors. The base-level iPad will be fine for casual photo and video editing, but if you’re serious about drawing or editing visual art, you’ll want to step up to the iPad Air M3 or, if you don’t mind spending three times as much money as the 11th generation iPad, the iPad Pro.

For the vast majority of us, though, this $300 iPad deal is all we’d need for the typical usage, lying in bed or on the couch, scrolling away online at the web browser, the internet apps, or finally, finally looking at all those photos of brunch.