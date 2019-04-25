Apple Recalls Wall Plug Adapters Over Risk of Shock

Apple announced a voluntary recall of wall plug adapters in the UK, Hong Kong and Singapore on Thursday. The company says that adaptors manufactured between 2003 and 2010 can break and expose metal parts that could cause an electric shock if touched. In a press release, Apple said it was aware of six “incidents worldwide.”

“Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected plug adapters,” the company said in the press release.



The adapters were shipped with Mac and other Apple devices as well as the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit. Owners of the adapters can exchange them for new ones through Apple’s free exchange and repair program. The affected adapters have a noticeable difference in design. They are white with no letters on the inside slot where they attach to the main power adapter, while the new ones are gray at that spot.



A similar recall was issued in 2016 for another line of Apple wall plug adapters designed for use in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Continental Europe, New Zealand and South Korea. Those adapters, sold from 2003 and 2015, also were breaking and causing a risk for shock, leading to 12 incidents to Apple’s knowledge.