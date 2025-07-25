The Co-Creator of ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ Teased a New Show Called Pluribus

Apple TV is showing off a trailer for its new series, Pluribus, by Vince Gilligan. That should be a familiar name to anyone who’s a fan of great TV.

Gilligan created Breaking Bad and then, along with Peter Gould, co-created Better Call Saul as a sequel set largely (but not entirely) in the years prior to Breaking Bad’s timeline. If you haven’t seen both of them, you should quit your job, let your bills pile up on the counter, and watch the ever-loving hell out of both of them as quickly as possible.

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Apple’s tight-lipped on the premise, saying not much beyond calling it “a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.”

Rhea Seehorn, who played Jimmy’s/Saul’s/Gene’s lawyer, lover, and business partner on Better Call Saul as Kim Wexler, makes a return to the Vince Gilligan cinematic universe by starring in the nine-episode series, which debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 7, 2025.

can i binge it on day one?

Nope. You’ll just have to be patient. Two episodes of this nine-episode series will debut on Apple TV+ on November 7, 2025, and afterward a new episode will release every Friday until the season finale on December 26, according to Apple.

Beyond the tagline, “Happiness is contagious,” there’s not much said yet about Pluribus’ plot. The title is an obvious hint at one of the United States’ mottos, E pluribus unum, which is Latin for “out of many, one.”

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I’ll let you watch the trailer yourself, but it sure looks like somebody wants to create a disease outbreak. Having already been renewed for a second season, according to Apple, Pluribus looks like it wants to be more than just a flash in the pan. Er, flash in the Petri dish.