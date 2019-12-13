Apple’s $52,000 Mac Pro Is Not a Very Good Cheese Grater

The giant / expensive / beautiful / upgradeable Mac Pro is back, and, like its giant / expensive / beautiful / upgradeable predecessor from earlier this decade, it looks exactly like a cheese grater. It is the most powerful computer that Apple has ever made, BUT can it grate cheese?

The answer: Kind of! Earlier Friday, iFixit livestreamed its attempts to grate cheddar cheese on the device, which you can watch below.

Anyways, you can buy this computer for $5,999, or, if you want to fully deck it out, you can pay $52,000. Either way you probably shouldn’t put it in your kitchen.