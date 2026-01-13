Arc Raiders Update 1.11.0 Nerfs Trigger Nade, Kettle, and Adds Abyss Cosmetic Set

Arc Raiders update 1.11.0 is now live, and it brings much-anticipated weapon nerfs to the extraction shooter. Here are the full Arc Raiders patch notes, including which new cosmetic item is now on sale in the store.

Since December, the Trigger Nade has been dominating PvP encounters in Arc Raiders. The weapon has become so devastating that players have been asking Embark Studios to change it. While the wait is finally over, the Arc Raiders Update 1.11.0 patch has now been released and nerfs the powerful item.

The new Arc Raiders patch also sees a nerf to the Kettle, as well as the release of the Abyss cosmetic set. While not the biggest update, Embark Studios has just gotten back from their Christmas holiday break and promises more changes on the horizon. For your convenience, here is a full list of the changes in the Arc Raiders update 1.11.0.

Kettle Dev note: Reduced fire rate from 600 to 450. The previous fire rate was only realistically reachable by players using macros, which created an unfair dynamic that favoured using third-party software.

Trigger ‘Nade Dev note: Trigger ‘Nade currently dominates PvP encounters, and players favour picking it over all our other grenades. This nerf aims to make it less usable as a “trigger-in-air” grenade, while keeping its usefulness as a sticky bomb. Damage falloff has been rebalanced to concentrate damage closer to the center of the explosion and deal less damage further away. The delay between triggering the grenade and it detonating has been increased from 0.7s to 1.5s, giving players more time to react and making it harder to time the detonation in air.



Fixed a keycard exploit that allowed players to keep room keys after using them.

Lighting has been lowered in some areas on Stella Montis Night Raid, making flashlights and listening more relevant.

Arc Raiders Abyss Cosmetic Set Sparks Player Backlash

While not everyone was happy with the Arc Raiders update 1.11.0 changes, there was a surprising number of players who were highly critical of the new Abyss outfit set. The reason? Leather leg garters. To be fair, I can kind of see their point. The Abyss Set initially looks really cool, then you get to the legs section and it’s a bit odd-looking.

Over on Reddit, players voiced their complaints about the new skin. “For God’s sake, Embark, give me the opportunity to remove these BDSM knee pads and my life is yours,” one user wrote, for example. Another player reacted, “This is the first game in ages that I want to spend money on skins, and I don’t. Nothing appeals to me.”

One comment simply vented, “I don’t understand why they do something really cool with the cosmetics. Then they f**k it up with some other stupid detail. They have strange taste.” Now, to be fair, it appears the ugly leg garters are actually compression attire. Pilots would use them in World War 2.

So in terms of lore, it makes sense with the game being about astronauts. But yeah, they are an eyesore. Finally, the Arc Raiders patch notes also revealed that the keycard exploit has been fixed. Again, not the biggest update, but overall a welcome patch. However, we will reportedly be getting more content updates later this month.