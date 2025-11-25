Arcane Skins Fortnite Return Leaked: Jinx Release Date Reportedly Revealed

A new leak claims that Arcane skins in Fortnite are going to be returning soon. Here is everything we know about when the Jinx Fortnite cosmetic is reportedly going to be made available again in the Epic Games Battle Royale shop.

If you are an active Fortnite fan, then you know one of the rarest skins in the game is Jinx from Arcane. Originally released in 2021, the League of Legends cosmetic has not been seen in the Battle Royale shop for over 1,389 days. That is roughly 3.8 years for those doing the rough math. However, according to a recent datamine leak, the Arcane Fortnite crossover is finally set to return to the game soon.

The Arcane Fortnite skins release date is reportedly set for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1. That means the Jinx Fortnite cosmetic could return anytime starting after Sunday, November 30, 2025. The first season of Chapter 7 is also likely to run until the end of February 2026. So if the Arcane skins are actually returning in CH7S1, then it can happen within the next 2 and a half months.

The leak was first revealed by infamous dataminer HypeX in a November 24 post on X. “Jinx and Vi are set to return in Fortnite CH7S1.” It also appears that the Arcane intro song “Enemy” will also be added to the Battle Royale as a Jam Track. While dataminers are usually accurate, there are a few factors we should consider before getting too excited about the Arcane Fortnite skins returning.

Is Arcane Coming Back to Fortnite?

Most Fortnite leaks end up being true, as they are often datamined from files in the game’s servers. However, this isn’t always the case. For example, back in Fortnite Chapter 6, many dataminers believed that the God of War Kratos Fortnite skin would return. However, the rare cosmetic was never added to the shop, despite its files being updated numerous times in the backend.

Interestingly, Riot Games said in a 2025 interview that the Arcane skins in Fortnite would not be “returning anytime soon.” At the time, this sounded like a pretty definitive statement, and it was only six months ago. However, what makes the Arcane Fortnite skins leak compelling is that a new Jam Track from the show was discovered. As I mentioned above, Arcane’s intro “Enemy” is apparently coming to the game as a Jam Track.

HypeX is also one of the most credible Fortnite leakers. His post seems pretty confident that the Jinx Fortnite skin will return in CH7S1. Personally, I would give this an 80% chance of happening. Just make sure to keep your expectations in check. It’s impossible to predict if this ends up being another God of War situation or not. At the time of writing, though, multiple insiders are claiming the Arcane skins will be making their return in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1.