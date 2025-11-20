When Is Fortnite Chapter 7? Release Date and Finale Zero Hour Live Event Explained

Datamine leaks have recently revealed when the next Fortnite season will start. Here is what we know about the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 release date and what time players can watch the live Finale Zero Hour event that will kick off CH7S1.
When Is the New Fortnite Season Coming Out? Chapter 7 Season 1 Release Date
We are now in the final weeks of the Simpsons Fortnite season, which officially comes to an end on November 29. However, the mini-season will also conclude with an in-game live event called “Zero Hour.” The interactive story experience will be the official ending of Fortnite Chapter 6 and will transition players to CH7S1.
Videos by VICE
According to dataminers, the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 release date will be Sunday, November 30. So the new map will officially launch a day after The Simpsons crossover ends with Zero Hour. However, that means Fortnite will likely be down for around half a day, while the battle royale goes into server maintenance to prep for the new CH7S1 map.
For your convenience, here is the Fortnite Chapter 7 release date in each region:
|Region
|Fortnite CH7S1 Start Date
|North America (PT)
|Sunday, November 30
|North America (ET)
|Sunday, November 30
|UK (GMT)
|Sunday, November 30
|Europe (CET)
|Sunday, November 30
|Japan (JST)
|Monday, November 31
|Australia (AEST)
|Monday, November 31
What is Fortnite Chapter finale zero hour? Live Event Start Times Explained
Epic Games has revealed that a Fortnite live event will launch on Saturday, November 29. The in-game story experience is called Fortnite Chapter Finale Zero Hour, and will be the official story ending to Chapter 6. Epic uploaded a teaser trailer on social media, and it’s absolutely bonkers. The best way to describe it is it’s like a scene from Avengers Endgame, except its a battle of the Fortnite crossovers.
From a giant Homer Simpson to Godzilla and King Kong battling it out, the Chapter 6 finale looks beyond epic. Thankfully, Epic Games has also provided us with an exact time when the in-game story event goes live so you don’t miss it! In a press release, it was confirmed that the Fortnite Zero Hour event will start at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on November 29.
However, players are going to want to queue up in the playlist beforehand, as there are going to be a lot of players trying to access it. Here is when the Fortnite Zero Hour event starts in each region, including when the playlist goes live:
|Region
|Playlist Opening Time
|Event Start Time
|Date
|North America (PT)
|10:20 AM
|11:00 AM
|November 29
|North America (ET)
|1:20 PM
|2:00 PM
|November 29
|UK (GMT)
|6:20 PM
|7:00 PM
|November 29
|Europe (CET)
|7:20 PM
|8:00 PM
|November 29
|Japan (JST)
|3:20 AM
|4:00 AM
|November 30
|Australia (AEST)
|4:20 AM
|5:00 AM
|November 30
There is still a lot we don’t know about Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1. However, given that it’s the game’s first new map since 2024, it’s a really big deal. Early leaks and rumors also claim CH7S1 will have some of the battle royale’s biggest mechanic changes to date.
Suffice to say, I am extremely excited for Chapter 7. It’s kind of crazy to think that it’s already been a year since Fortnite Chapter 6 launched in December 2024. Time really does fly by. Although I do admit, I’m really going to miss the Springfield mini-season map!