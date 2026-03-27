5 Zodiac Signs That Will Find Love (and Luck) in April

With a new month comes new opportunities and manifestations, especially for the five blessed zodiac signs. Wondering whether you’re one of the lucky few? Here are the zodiac signs most likely to find love, abundance, and expansion in April.

1. Aries

Aries, you’ve been in your element, as we are currently in your season and will be until mid-April. And with several planets in your sign at the start of the month, your ability to attract love is stronger than ever. Expect the unexpected, meaning chance encounters, lucky opportunities, and ultimate alignment. During this time, you’ll feel more magnetic, creative, and eager to follow your heart. Listen to these impulses and stay true to yourself. April will reward you in ways you never imagined.

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2. Taurus

Taurus, you will become the main character by the end of April, when we move into your season. The past several (yes, several) years have been challenging for you, forcing you out of your comfort zone and triggering life changes you might not have been ready to face. That being said, you’re finally finding your grounding and reaping the benefits of your resilience. Let yourself celebrate and take it all in. Plan a luxurious night out or a cozy evening in—whatever your heart desires. You’ve earned it.

3. Libra

Libra, April is your month. You’ll find both love and luck during spring, so be sure to get clear on your desires. Your magnetism will attract exactly what you crave, but only if you’re willing to turn down the people or opportunities that don’t align with you. Settling is a fear-based decision. Know your worth and wait (patiently) for your blessings to manifest. Trust that they will, and you might be shocked by how quickly they do.

4. Gemini

Gemini, this month is all about expansion. While the past few years might have broken you down, expect to rebuild with luck on your side. Don’t be surprised if new opportunities fall into your lap during this time. Fate is on your side, and you’ll be opening new doors you once thought were locked for life. Just make sure you don’t stand in your own way. You deserve all the good that’s coming your way. Fully embrace it.

5. Leo

Leo, you’re about to experience the abundance you’ve been calling in. You might already feel relief after a complicated past few years, but everything is about to align for you even further. From career success to fresh starts to exciting new adventures, the best is ahead of you. Now is the time to trust yourself and follow your heart.