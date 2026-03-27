PS5 Price Increase Confirmed – PS5 Pro Jumps to $900

Sony has officially announced a PlayStation 5 price increase, and it’s a big one. According to the company, all PS5 consoles will see a major price hike across the board. As a result, the PS5 Pro will now cost a staggering $900. Here are the new PS5 prices, how much they’ve increased, and when the changes go into effect.

PS5 Price Increase Explained

Screenshot: PlayStation, Naughty Dog

After weeks of leaks and speculation tied to global RAM shortages, Sony has now confirmed a PS5 price increase is happening soon. The new pricing raises the cost of all PlayStation 5 devices worldwide. The biggest hit is the PS5 Pro, which jumps from $699 to $900 – a roughly 20% increase.

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Unfortunately, it doesn’t stop there as the base PS5 is also going to now cost $650. This is pretty shocking, considering the digital only version of PlayStation 5 originally launched in 2020 for $399. That is essentially a 63% increase in pricing over time for the PS5.

Screenshot: PlayStation

For your convenience, here is a list of the new PS5 prices in all regions:

New US PS5 Prices

SKU Original Price New Price Price Increase % PS5 (Disc) $499.99 $649.99 30.2% PS5 Digital Edition $399.99 $599.99 50.0% PS5 Pro $749.99 $899.99 20.0% PlayStation Portal $199.99 $249.99 25.6%

New UK PS5 Prices

SKU Original Price New Price Price Increase % PS5 (Disc) £449.99 £569.99 26.7% PS5 Digital Edition £359.99 £519.99 44.4% PS5 Pro £699.99 £789.99 12.9%

New Europe PS5 Prices

SKU Original Price New Price Price Increase % PS5 (Disc) €499.99 €649.99 30.0% PS5 Digital Edition €399.99 €599.99 50.0% PS5 Pro €699.99 €899.99 28.6%

When Does the PS5 Price Increase Take Effect?

Screenshot: PlayStation

The new PS5 prices will go into effect starting on Thursday, April 2, 2026. That means you have around a week to rush out and buy any PlayStation 5 console at the old pricing. And yes, that includes the PlayStation Portal as well. Unlike the price hike in 2025, the new PS5 pricing is a substantial jump this time.

So if you’ve been holding out on getting a console, you might want to go out and get one before the PS5 Pro price increase goes live. With hardware prices continuing to skyrocket globally, a price cut is unlikely to happen in the next year or so. With major games like GTA 6 launching in 2026, demand for PS5s will also likely go through the roof this Fall.

PS5 Price Increase Release Times (All Regions)

Here is when the PS5 price increase goes live in every region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 12:00 AM April 2 North America (ET) 3:00 AM April 2 Canada (ET) 3:00 AM April 2 United Kingdom (BST) 8:00 AM April 2 Europe (CEST) 9:00 AM April 2 Japan (JST) 4:00 PM April 2 Brazil (BRT) 4:00 AM April 2 Australia (AEDT)* 7:00 PM April 2 New Zealand (NZDT) 9:00 PM April 2

Why Is the PS5 Getting a Price Increase?

Screenshot: PlayStation

While Sony didn’t specifically mention the global RAM shortage crisis, they seemed to allude to it. In an official blog post, the Japanese publisher cited “difficult economic circumstances” behind their decision to enact the new PlayStation 5 pricing scheme.

“Due to continued pressures in the global economic landscape, we’ve made the decision to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally.” Sony then ended the announcement, apologizing to players, but claiming that the new prices were necessary.

“We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.” Regardless of their reasoning, that new PS5 Pro price increase will sting badly for most consumers. Yikes.