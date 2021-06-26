Arrested and Assaulted, Malaysian Graphic Artist Fahmi Reza Calls Out State Censorship

When it comes to politics in Malaysia, no politician is safe from graphic artist Fahmi Reza who has been using his provocative art to call out those in power for years. But charges against the outspoken designer are mounting. He has faced threats and lawsuits, and was recently arrested for his brand of political satire. He is currently under six investigations under Malaysia’s sedition and communications acts. VICE World News’ Heather Chen speaks to the artist about his experiences with censorship in Malaysia under these new laws.