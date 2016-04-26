Arsenal Fans Compile Montage of Sad Spurs Supporters To Cherish For All Eternity

The moment Craig Dawson’s late header hit the back of the net last night, Spurs were done for. Mauricio Pochettino’s team looked exhausted and – with barely 15 minutes of the game left to play – they couldn’t find a winner against a dogged West Brom side. Their 1-1 draw with the Baggies leaves Leicester needing a mere three points to clinch their first ever Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Spurs’ half-century without winning the top-tier looks set to continue. Unsurprisingly, their fans are now really fucking upset.

Tottenham last won the league in 1961 and, as such, their title tilt this season is only marginally more likely than Leicester’s. Since then, they’ve had to watch Arsenal win the league six times. If any one set of supporters have suffered for their passion – if any fanbase has been broken on the wheel of football – it is them.

Now, some Arsenal fans have decided to take that suffering, distil it down into a 30-second video montage, and blast it all over the face of the internet. They have boiled down their rivals’ misery, reduced it to its purest form, and then sprayed social media with a hot gush of liquid grief. These Arsenal fans do not care that their side currently trail Spurs by five points, nor that Tottenham will most likely finish above them in the league for the first time since the 1994/95 season. They do not care that Arsenal are now mathematically unable to win the league.

All they care about is immortalising Spurs fans’ sadness; splattering it all over the surface of the ether, never to be scrubbed clean.

I present to you the Magical Montage of Sadness: pic.twitter.com/R5CZQx9sT5

— Triangle Gooners (@TriangleGooners) April 25, 2016

Produced by Arsenal’s North Carolina Triangle Supporters’ Club, this montage is a permanent monument to schadenfreude. It is a great pyramid, with priceless treasures buried deep within its slanting walls. Each of those treasures is made from the tears of a Tottenham supporter, and the pyramid’s labyrinthine catacombs echo with their husky sighs. The sands of time may cover over this melancholy edifice, but their endless sadness will always remain; ready to be unearthed, to go viral once more.

The fact that people have spent time and effort on this clip, dedicating precious minutes of their transient existence to its completion, tells you everything you need to know about a football fan’s mentality. We will sacrifice our time on this earth to build a lasting memorial to someone else’s disappointment – an enduring tribute to our longstanding dislike for someone else’s football club.

If that’s not a worthwhile legacy, we don’t know what is.

