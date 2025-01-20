As I Lay Dying Frontman Once Hired a Hitman to Kill His Wife. Now He’s Being Accused of Animal Abuse.

Spending a couple of years in prison for trying to have your wife murdered should be a humbling and reformative experience for someone, but As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis is a man who knows how to beat the odds. And, apparently, his dog.

In recently leaked home security cam footage, Lambesis is seen appearing to hit and kick his own dog out of frustration. Be warned: it’s potentially disturbing footage, but you can click here to see it at Lambgoat if you feel so compelled.

Videos by VICE

As I Lay Dying Frontman Tim Lambesis Seen on Video Hitting and Kicking His Dog, Ex-Wife Dany Responds

At this time, Lambesis has not issued a statement on the footage, but his ex-wife Dany has. While she does not address the videos of Lambesis appearing to abuse his dog, she did deny any involvement in leaking the footage.

“I did not release the videos that have come out of Tim Lambesis. Not the ones that were released in November, nor the ones that were released today,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Out of respect for me, I’m asking whoever is leaking videos to please stop.”

“I will no longer stay silent out of fear of Tim,” Dany continued. “The lies being told by him in his last statement and in this recent podcast are deliberate attempts to cover up the truth and play the victim, using typical DARVO tactics.”

As alluded to above, back in 2014 Lambesis was convicted of attempting to hire an undercover detective to kill his estranged wife. As I Lay Dying went on hiatus while he was imprisoned from 2014 until 2016, with the band reuniting in 2018.

Over the past seven years, the band has been through a series of line-up changes that left Lambesis as the only remaining founding member, and now the only member at all. It’s unclear what Lambesis’ next move will be with As I Lay Dying.

But if he can find people to play with him after trying to have his spouse killed it’s probably likely that alleged animal abuse—even if there is video evidence—won’t necessarily be a deterrent for some musicians.