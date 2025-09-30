Atlus Defends Persona 3 Reload Switch 2 Performance After Player Backlash

Atlus has released a statement about Persona 3 Reload’s Switch 2 performance. However, some Nintendo players are not happy with how the P3R remake currently runs on the portable console.

Atlus Responds to Persona 3 Reload Switch 2 Demo Criticism

Screenshot: Atlus

On September 12, Atlus released the Persona 3 Reload Switch 2 demo on the eShop. However, the port quickly drew backlash from fans, who weren’t happy with how the game runs on the Nintendo handheld. Although the game technically runs at a locked 30FPS, many players claimed that P3R has framepacing issues that make its gameplay feel “choppy.”

Videos by VICE

However, Atlus doesn’t agree with the criticism. In a recent interview, P-STUDIO director Kazuhisa Wada defended the P3R Switch 2 port. “For the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, we started development before the hardware was actually released. But after it was released, we are sure that our graphics quality has Persona 3 Reload definitely matched our standards.”

Screenshot: Atlus

Although, in all fairness, most of the criticism for the Persona 3 Reload Switch 2 edition seems to be aimed around its framerate. In terms of graphics, most fans have actually praised the port as looking really close to PS5. I can personally attest to this, as P3R actually looks really good in Switch 2 portable mode. However, most players are specifically not happy that the Nintendo port fails to hit 60FPS, and seemingly has framepacing issues.

Persona 3 Reload Switch 2 Framerate Issues Upset Fans

Screenshot: Atlus

Following the release of the demo, Persona fans took to social media to vent their frustrations over the Switch 2 edition. While most agreed the port looked fantastic visually, most were less thrilled about how Persona 3 Reload feels to play. Some even said they were going to skip the game altogether, unless Atlus releases a 60FPS patch in the future.

“Persona 3 Reload Switch 2 version is simply unacceptable for me. Especially with the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 or Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter running better than P3R,” a user on the Persona subreddit wrote. Another player replied, “I tried the Persona 3 Reload demo and it does not match my personal standards, so I’ll be avoiding this game.”

Screenshot: Atlus

One commenter even claimed it was a general issue Atlus has with ports. “The biggest problem with Atlus is no one there knows how to use any upscalers like DLSS or FSR. This is evident by their PC and PS5 versions.”

Another major point of contention is the game’s pricing. At $70, some Persona fans feel that the P3R Switch 2 edition is too expensive. The price is a sore spot given its downgrade in performance compared to other platforms.