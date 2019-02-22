Austin, Patrick, and Cado Need to Talk About ‘Anthem’ ASAP. For 90 Minutes.

Austin’s been on vacation this week, which by Austin’s standards means he’s been playing Anthem and needs to talk about it. Well, so have Patrick and Cado, so we decided it made the most sense to just sit down and work out our thoughts on BioWare’s Iron Man + Destiny game. It’s complicated, y’all.

