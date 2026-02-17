Australian Family Accused of Stuffing Food With Armpit Hair to Avoid $600 Restaurant Bill

At Pony in Sydney, a family visiting from Ireland is accused of attempting a theatrical dine-and-dash.

According to staff, the group ordered like they were minor royalty, most notably a 64 oz. tomahawk steak, plus entrées and drinks. They quickly racked up a bill of around $600. They overindulged themselves, then, when it came time to pay that hefty bill, did not reach for their wallets. Instead, they allegedly grabbed a fistful of armpit hair.

As reported by Australia’s 7News, CCTV footage reviewed by the restaurant reportedly shows a man reaching under his arm, plucking a hair, and delicately placing it on his empty plate, as if garnishing a plate for a bridge troll.

The hair, according to the staff, was blonde. The kitchen staff was not blonde. The chef, Neil Nolan, who has been running the kitchen for 20 years, said he’d never seen anything like it—a DIY contamination plot.

When confronted, the man allegedly escalated quickly and loudly, the way extremely guilty people do, raising his voice and refusing to pay any part of the bill. His wife reportedly broke down in tears.

Whether they were crocodile tears that were a part of the act or were born of genuine embarrassment over her husband’s antics, remains to be seen. However, given how pathetic the family sounds, it could go either way.

To protect other customers from the madness, management waived the entire bill. That made it the most expensive armpit hair in Australian history and ensured the alleged scammers’ family got off scot-free.

At least that would have been the case until things got a little interesting after the incident. The restaurant eventually learned of similar allegations from another nearby restaurant involving a family. Police have been notified and are currently on the lookout for the armpit hair bandit to sprinkle blonde pubes like a disgusting fairy.