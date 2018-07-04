Australian Teens Talk About Their Refugee Experience

It’s hard enough being a teenager, let alone one who has had to leave their home country and set up a whole new life somewhere else. We asked a bunch of Australian teens about their experience as refugees—from their first impressions of Australia to the biggest misconceptions about being a refugee to their hopes for the future.

This video is supported by World Vision’s 40 Hour Backpack Challenge, where you live out of a backpack for 40 hours and go through a series of challenges which represent hardships a refugee may experience after being forced to flee their home. You can find out more about it and sign up to participate here.

