Avocado Mania Rages on with Avocado Toast Pizza

Avocado-only restaurants, avocado hand, avocado latte, avocado porn; have we reached peak avocado?

Not even close, apparently. Everybody’s favorite fatty fruit continues its viral rise to the top of the cultural food chain, shortages and “Guacalypse” be damned.

Case in point: a pizza by created Chef Jon Feshan at Kola House in New York City’s Meatpacking District for the restaurant’s Spring menu. The pizza, inspired by avocado toast, comes on whole wheat dough, and is topped with cilantro, radish, sunflower seeds, serrano chiles, and, of course, avocado.

The abundance of hashtags on the photo below suggests that the crew over at Kola House are fully aware of the social media power of #avocadotoast—and at $18, it’s not that much more expensive than its oft-pimped-out brunch-time counterpart.



“It’s a good dish because right now we have so many requests for people being vegan or gluten-free, or just wanting to eat healthier,” Feshan told TIME, adding that the avo pizza is only available in limited quantities of 12 per night. The pizza purist will notice the absence of cheese on Feshan’s pie, but he says that the green, fatty creaminess of avocado is more than enough to compensate for the lack of cheese.

If avocado toast pizza catches on—and, let’s face it, at this point in 2017 anything is possible—there’s no telling how much it could drive up avocado crime and the looming Guacalypse. Who knew we could be so saturated in unsaturated fats?