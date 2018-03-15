Awful Video Shows MAGA Moms Teaching Toddlers to Hate Muslims at a Mosque

Earlier this month, two allegedly patriotic Americans brought their kids to a mosque in Tempe, Arizona, to “expose the evil” inside. What that meant in reality was marching into an Islamic community center, tearing flyers off a bulletin board, and yelling at a man standing outside, the Huffington Post reports.

Tahnee Gonzales and Elizabeth Dauenhauer streamed the bizarre, hate-fueled tirade live on Facebook. In the now-deleted video—since reposted by another user—they appear to call Muslims “devil satan worshippers” who rape goats while circling the Islamic Community Center of Tempe on foot. And they encourage the three kids they’ve brought with them to join in.

“Be careful, because Muslims are waiting to rape you,” a girl is heard instructing a fellow child in the video. “Tell the Muslims to call me a cow, I’ll tell them ‘moo.’”

At one point, the adult women are seen pushing through a gate marked “no trespassing” and rifling through pamphlets at the community center. They appear to rip several flyers off a bulletin board and add them to a pile of stolen “propaganda,” handing some off to the kids they’ve brought with them.

“Muhammad was married to a little girl, a nine-year-old girl,” one woman says in the video. “Pedophilia runs deep in the Muslim community.” (She does not appear to comment on the long legacy of pedophilia in plenty of Christian communities.)

After peering into the community center’s funeral van, the women come across a man outside the mosque who identifies himself as a Muslim. One starts berating him, yelling that “Sharia is bad in America” and that “you guys even rape goats, that’s how sick you are.”

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” he says. “We’re trying to be peaceful.”

The cops are now investigating the two women, who appear to be affiliated with the anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim group Patriot Movement AZ, according to an AZCentral report. Officials from the mosque filed a police report and handed security footage over to investigators, who were considering trespassing charges.

“It was really disheartening to see how ignorant some people can be,” Ahmad Al-Akoum, the mosque’s imam, told AZCentral. “The thing that affected me most was those young children being drafted by their mom and being taught hate and intolerance.”

