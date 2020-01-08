Baby Sonic Must Be Devoured

Baby Sonic hit the internet around Christmas and we all had the same thought: what’s the best way to cook and eat that adorable blue hedgehog? YouTube baker Sugar High Score has us covered. Sugar High Score constructed the Baby Sonic cake from several layers of chocolate and vanilla cake and amazing modeling chocolate to create the fuzzy outer layers.

Watching Sugar High Score build the Baby Sonic cake is a joy, but it’s nothing compared to the moment the Baby Sonic cake is ready to serve. The moment the knife plunged into Baby Sonic’s head, cutting away the hedgehog’s face to reveal the layers of pristine sponge beneath, I gasped. Ben Schwartz, the voice actor of Sonic in the upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog, was also stunned and horrified.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!? This is incredible. And also horrifying when you cut its beautiful baby face in half. What a beautiful cake! “Nailed it!” Copyright @nicolebyer. @SonicMovie #SonicMovie #BabySonic https://t.co/GNBESjB525 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) January 8, 2020

The initial trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog horrified audiences, like Cats. Unlike Cats, the studio decided to rework Sonic’s design. Now, people are happy. Now, people are ready to bake Baby Sonic into a cake and devour him on camera.