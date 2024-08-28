This Hot Pink Barbie Flip Phone Truly Is ‘Dumb’

Everybody misses their old phones—and HMD, the makers of Nokia phones, knows it. Now, the company has doubled up on nostalgia, unveiling a Barbie flip phone that’s probably about as cute as it is hard to communicate with.

The retro cell phone is exactly what you’d imagine the Mattel icon’s accessory to look like—pink… everywhere. There’s a mirror on the front, something Barbie would certainly love. Interchangeable Barbie-themed covers and a beaded strap add more flair, alongside charms and stickers available to spruce up the phone. To no surprise, the charger, screen cloth, and battery are also pink.

The Barbie flip phone is anything but a smartphone. It emphasizes the basic functions that we came to know and love from flip phones and skips all the social apps. Calling and texting are its main features, which, in a world where we’re all engulfed in endless scrolling, sounds really, really nice.

Announced back in February, it’s the latest in a dumb phone trend that’s been getting a lot of attention from people hoping to break their internet addiction, even just a little. The catch is that the Barbie flip phone is only available for preorder in the United Kingdom for the time being. It’ll be available in the States later this year, though, so no need to fret! According to CNET, it will cost $129.

If your brain possesses the spatial awareness to stop using GPS maps, then I think it’s safe to say that this phone is Kenough.

Speaking of which, if this release goes well, Lars Silberbauer, the CMO of HMD, tells CNET that a Ken phone might be on the horizon.