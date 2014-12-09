Bathe in Eternal Techno Vibes With Alan Fitzpatrick’s Remix of “Don’t Stop”

For the next entry in the Spanish, kitty-obsessed label’s neverending rolodex of quality house and techno, Coyu’s Suara welcomes in a new original tune entitled “Don’t Stop” from Dimitri Nakok & John Monkman, with vocals provided by the heavenly Cari Golden. Alongside a remix by buzzing house outfit, Secondcity, the imprint calls in acclaimed UK techno figure, Alan Fitzpatrick, to supply his own envisioning of “Don’t Stop’s” far reaching potential. Stripping away any remnants of vocals, and inserting a hollowed out, rolling main line, Fitzpatrick brings the track into the depths of the late-night domain for what will surely be an appreciated dance floor weapon in the coming months.

Find Alan Fitzpatrick on Facebook // Soundcloud

Find Suara on Facebook // Soundcloud // Twitter