Bayley Receives Future WWE Title Shot

Former multi-time WWE Women’s Champion Bayley has earned a future shot at gold.

Bayley, a current member of the Monday Night Raw roster, appeared on tonight’s show where she was confronted by Lyra Valkyria backstage. She’s the current Women’s Intercontinental Championship. She became the inaugural champion in January, defeating Dakota Kai. Since then her booking has been rather frustrating, as she’s rarely defended the belt. She was an entrant in the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble which isn’t unusual as other champions often appear. However, she already has a title that she had just won.

Videos by VICE

Bayley Earns WWE Title Shot Against Lyra Valkyria

Play video

She defended it just once in February against Kai in a rematch. Thus far in March, she won against Ivy Nile. However, next week, she is going up against Raquel Rodriguez. One-half of the women’s Tag Team Champions, Rodriguez defeated Bayley last week to earn the #1 Contendership for the Intercontinental Title.

Bayley, meanwhile, has been popping up all over the WWE. She’s been on Raw, SmackDown, and NXT where she began a feud with Cora Jade and Perez. With Perez now on the main roster, that has spilled over a bit, but she’s not had anything super substantial either.

Bayley could be just the type of opponent she needs to solidify herself as a champion. Valkyria lost to Bayley in non-title action last week, and it’s been weighing heavily on her mind. As stated in a backstage segment, she wants to prove she can beat the decorated veteran. There is currently no date set for the match.

The match Valkyria is referring to was an Elimination Chamber qualifying match pitting Bayley against Bianca Belair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Roxanne Perez. While Bayley didn’t win to head to back-to-back WrestleMania Premium Live Events, if she were to beat Valkyria she could end up on the show anyway.

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on WWE