A Canadian Man Pledges to Give Away a Million Pot Seeds

After mailing out dime bags to Canadian members of Parliament earlier this year, British Columbia weed activist and former New Democratic Party candidate Dana Larsen is expanding his pot giveaway to tokers from coast to coast.

Today, Larsen pledged to send free weed seeds to anyone wanting to plant a cannabis “victory garden” this spring. He says it’s an effort to put pressure on the feds to keep their election promise and end pot prohibition.

“It is civil disobedience against the unjust pot prohibition laws that has gotten us to the verge of legalization,” Larsen wrote in an announcement. “Let us finally bring our plants out of the closet and into the fresh air where they belong.”

Larsen invites would-be weed growers to visit a new website and fill out a quick form. From there, he’ll personally mail ten or 100 seeds to anyone who pledges to grow “openly and freely, preferably on your own property.”

Recreational weed use is still illegal across the country, but Larsen isn’t too worried about cops coming after him. In the past, he’s mailed Premier Christy Clark a half ounce of Purple Kush and delivered all 184 sitting Liberal MPs a gram of ganja along with his book, an illustrated history of cannabis in Canada. At the time, Toronto law enforcement said an investigation into the pro-pot stunts would be a waste of time.

“It’s important to demonstrate this is a plant, it grows easily in any terrain, and Canada has a long history of growing cannabis,” Vancouver pot campaigner Jodie Emery told VICE.

“I hope nobody gets arrested for openly growing cannabis,” she added, “but if somebody does get in trouble, it’ll provide the opportunity to challenge the law and demonstrate why it’s unjust.”

In February, a landmark court decision ruled that medical marijuana patients are allowed to grow their own weed, despite laws passed by the former Conservative government that required patients buy from federal growers. By breaking the law, Emery and Larsen hope to see that right extended to recreational users at home.