BEA1991’s Is Straight Lounging in Her Video for “Candid Breaks the Stream”

We’re duty bound to push new BEA1991 under you eyes and into your ears because we think she is most awesome. Last time we caught up with the Dutch singer was at the top of the year when she was just BEA. We said her video was like The Virgin Suicides for the Tumblr era and today she drops “Candid Breaks the Strain” which offers booming sonics akin to Purity Ring moving in molasses, while her voice is deadpan and sexily still. The video is utterly streamlined—just one continuous shot of Bea chilling in a towel, reclining like she just had a steam that left her pure and poreless.

If you dig this head to her website where you can download her entire new EP—Songs for 2k11—for free.