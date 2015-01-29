Beef Sliders Recipe

Makes: 16 sliders

Prep time: 2 hours

Total time: 24 hours 75 minutes

Ingredients

For the bone marrow:

10 cross cut sections|1900 grams of beef marrow bones

red wine vinegar

kosher salt

For the potato buns:

1 cup|235 grams cooked russet potato puree

¾ cup|175 ml whole milk

⅓ cup unsalted butter

3 tablespoons kosher salt

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

3 tablespoons nonfat dry milk

3 tablespoons potato flour

2 cups|285 grams all-purpose flour

½ cup|75 grams bread flour

2 teaspoons instant yeast

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, to brush

For the pickles:

2 cups|475 ml distilled white vinegar

½ small yellow onion, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, crushed and peeled

2 whole cloves

1 star anise pod

½ teaspoon coriander seeds

½ teaspoon caraway seeds

kosher salt, to taste (a lot)

1 English cucumber, sliced ¼-inch thick

4 dill sprigs

For the beef patty:

2 pounds|907 grams ground beef (I use a mix of 3-week-aged chuck and sirloin, mixed with fresh chuck, short rib trim, and brisket.)

For the onion:

3 yellow onions, diced

For the breadcrumbs:

marrow fat

crusty breadcrumbs

For the cheddar mayo:

2 large egg yolks

1 ½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 cup|237 ml vegetable oil

½ cup|40 grams finely grated aged white cheddar, such as Cabot Clothbound

1 teaspoon hot Chinese mustard powder (mixed with water)

Directions

First, brine bone marrow overnight in diluted red wine vinegar and salt, then roast them until just cooked. Once cooled, remove the marrow and cut it into coins. Reserve fat and marrow. Make your buns. Combine the ingredients in a mixer. Use a dough hook to knead for 5 to 8 minutes until smooth. Transfer the dough to a greased bowl, cover, and allow the dough to rise in a warm place for 1 to 2 hours. Once risen, punch down and divide into 2 ounce portions, shape and place on a greased baking sheet or a Silpat lined sheet—roughly an inch apart. Allow to rise until doubled in size. Once risen, brush with melted butter and bake at 375°F for about 25 minutes. Next, make the pickles. In a medium saucepan, combine the white vinegar, yellow onion, garlic, whole cloves, star anise, coriander and caraway seeds and 2 ½ tablespoons of kosher salt and bring just to a boil, stirring to dissolve the salt. Allow brine to sit for 5 minutes. Pour over the cucumber slices and dill and let cool completely. Transfer the cucumbers and brine to a jar and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 3 days. Next, make the beef patties. I used a combo of 3 week-aged chuck and sirloin mixed with fresh chuck, short rib trim, and brisket. It was ground once using a medium sized die. Formed into 1.5-ounce square patties. Dice the onions into a small dice. Fry the crumbs in bone marrow fat until crispy and season with salt. Now, make the cheddar mayo: In a blender or mini food processor, combine the egg yolks with the cider vinegar and mustard powder and puree until smooth. With the machine on, add the oil a few drops at a time until the mayonnaise starts to thicken, then add the remaining oil in a very thin stream until the sauce is emulsified. Add the cheese and puree until smooth. Season the mayonnaise with salt and pepper and scrape into a bowl. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes. Finally, it’s time to cook the beef. Season the beef patties with salt. Heat a cast-iron skillet or griddle. Fry small patty sized piles of white onion. Once they begin to steam, top with a beef patty. Steam until cooked to your liking. Place onions and patty on a warm bun, top with pickle, crumbs, marrow coin and the top of the bun. Dip in hot mustard (optional) and cheddar mayonnaise. Eat.

