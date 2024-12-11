Before Its Nintendo Switch Launch, ‘Antonblast’ Is the First Game to Sell One ‘Antonillion’ Copies

Move over, Morbius; there’s a new king in town. Antonblast has the juice. Apparently, over one Antonillion players discovered that already. It’s impressive for an indie game to hit numbers such as this, but there’s even more incredible news on the way. The Nintendo Switch port isn’t available yet, so this number will keep growing.

Screenshot: Summitsphere

Why Stop at a Million When ‘Antonblast’ Could Sell an Antonillion Copies?

For those unaware, Antonblast is a new platformer with inspiration from classics such as Crash Bandicoot and Wario Land. It combines precision platforming with a sense of humor that would make any ’90s kid squeal with delight. It also has a soundtrack that is going to be stuck in your head for the next few months. In just under two weeks, it’s had an impressive release with some spectacular behind-the-scenes numbers, and that’s without factoring in the upcoming Nintendo Switch release.

Videos by VICE

It’s an impressive debut for an indie title, especially considering that Anton had an adventure before Antonblast. Yes, Antonball may have set the pace for where this extraordinarily red fellow would go, but we wouldn’t have Antonblast without it. Let’s just hope we get a trilogy; Antonsplosion or something in the same vein would be great.

We're proud to announce that ANTONBLAST has sold 1 Antonillion copies worldwide! Thank you all so much for your support. — ANTONBLAST OUT NOW ON STEAM💥 (@summitsphere.bsky.social) 2024-12-11T15:30:34.798Z Post by @Summitsphere on Bluesky

Shortly before its Steam release, the team at Summitsphere needed to make an unfortunate decision. They had to delay the Switch version of Antonblast for quality assurance purposes. But it seems like PC players have already heeded the call. With the official release date set for December 13, 2024, Nintendo Switch players have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever. And by “the funniest thing ever,” I mean make it the first game to sell two Antonillion copies. Or even more, honestly.

Beyond being stylish, Antonblast is just one of the most technically sound platformers available on any platform. It’s an unrelenting vision that holds no punches back. And it offers some of the most punishing and rewarding platforming goodness of all time. It takes what made games like Wario Land memorable and intensifies that extraordinary design philosophy to the ultimate degree.