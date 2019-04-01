Behind the Scenes of Broadly’s Gender-Inclusive Stock Photo Library

Stock photos that accompany articles do more than illustrate subject matter. They have the power to shape perceptions of entire communities. When used critically, they can chip away at harmful stereotypes, pushing more accurate perceptions and understandings to the fore. This is why, over the last several years, initiatives have emerged to increase diversity in stock photos across race, gender, body size, ability, and more. Now, Broadly has created the Gender Spectrum Collection, a free stock photo library containing more than 180 images of trans and non-binary models posed in everyday situations. The collection aims to help media better represent members of these communities as people not necessarily defined by their gender identities, but rather people with careers, relationships, talents, passions, and home lives. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we go behind-the-scenes with two of the leaders behind the project, Broadly’s Diana Tourjeé and Sarah Burke.

