Ben Pearce Remixes Hayden James’ “Something About You” Into a Refreshing House Cocktail

Hotly tipped Australian electronic act Hayden James has made a bit of a name for himself recently. Alongside smashing out over ten million SoundCloud plays of his breakthrough single “Something About You”, released on esteemed Aussie imprint Future Classic/Virgin EMI, James has been wowing crowds in both native country and far across the Pacific in the United States, culminating in a Coachella appearance in 2015.

Influenced by the likes of Jamie xx, Caribou, Daft Punk, SBTRKT, James Blake, and Toro Y Moi, James’ easy-going electronica slips down as nicely as a cold beer on a hot summer day. To add even more warmth to the budding star’s tunes is the UK house honcho Ben Pearce, who’s just slapped a pool-party ready house remix on “Something About You,” one that’s built for never-ending cocktails and inevitable sunburns.

