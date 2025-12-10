What to Get Your Favorite Conspiracy Theorist This Season

Whether you’re a devout conspiracy theorist or just like to dabble, we all subscribe to at least one questionable theory. But if you’re shopping for someone this season who is a die-hard, paranoid, skeptical theorist, these are the best gifts for them. These conspiracy theorist gifts range from Bigfoot research kits to CIA manipulation guides and apocalyptic advent calendars.

Fuel their delusional beliefs, and maybe make fun of them a little bit too, with these freaky and funny gifts for conspiracy theorists.

If you know someone who is determined to crack the case on Bigfoot, they’re going to need this complete Bigfoot Research Kit. It comes with super useful items, like stickers, plastic bags, tiny Bigfoot flags, and a world map. Okay, so maybe it’s not the most helpful research kit, but it might just get them one (foot)step closer to finding the legendary Yeti of North America. At the very least, it shows your support for their mission!

Calling all government skeptics — the “Area 51: An Uncensored History of America’s Top Secret Military Base” is a must-have, must-read for people who know that the government is hiding something serious at Area 51. The complete history of Area 51 is in this book, including secrets that they don’t want you to know. Who is “they”? If you know, you know. And if you want to know more, get this book.

Help your favorite apocalyptist survive December with this Survival Kit Advent Calendar 2025. Your dear friend who is convinced that the apocalypse is imminent will appreciate this thoughtful calendar, which has a 24-day countdown to the end of the world — erm, I mean Christmas. There’s a compass, fishing tools, carabiners, multi-use tools, waterproof phone pouches, and more. It’s wonderful for outdoorsy folks or those who are prepping for a fireball to hit Earth.

Real conspiracy theorists know that Roswell is a hotbed for alien activity. That area has seen some supernatural shit, and you can give your conspiracy theorist bestie a piece of that spooky history with a 1947 Roswell UFO Incident Soil Sample. They can perform tests on it, study it, or just keep it on their shelf as inspiration to find the truth, because the truth is out there. If they’re extra weird, maybe they can cast a spell on it or something to summon the mother ship.

Pesky curse getting you down? Get rid of it with this Curse Removal and Reversal Spell: Spiritual Protection Ritual Service. For less than $100, you can give a loved one the gift of a curse-free life if they’ve been bewitched by an evil soothsayer or moody DMV employee. All they have to do is give their name, and this Etsy witch will work her magic to remove the hex so they can go about their life.

We generally refer to “aliens” as one population, but this book discusses the many types of extraterrestrial creatures, including benevolent and malevolent races. Help the alien-truther in your life understand what aliens are good and bad, so they can befriend the right ones. “The Extraterrestrial Species Almanac: The Ultimate Guide to Greys, Reptilians, Hybrids, and Nordics” explores real and fictional alien species, delving into a total of 82 species. By the end of the lamnac, they’ll be extraterrestrial experts.

This cheeky and controversial Jeffrey Epstein Christmas Ornament has a photo of him and says, “This Ornament Didn’t Hang Itself.” It’s the perfect gift for your friends or family members who love to stir the pot during Christmastime. They can place it in prominent view, where it will spur endless arguments about politics, fake news, conspiracy theories, and beyond. Throw gasoline on the awkward family conversation fire this year!

Simple, but effective, this Combo Cork and Dry-Erase Board is something every serious conspiracy theorist needs this holiday season. They can take notes, draw diagrams, use red yarn to connect the dots, and solve these theories once and for all. You may need to buy them red yarn separately, but this board comes with everything else they could need, including dry-erase markers, an eraser, and push-pins to hang up their fuzzy Bigfoot and UFO pics.

The author of the Simple Sabotage Field Manual is the U.S. Office of Strategic Services, giving your skeptical friend a genuine glimpse into a world of government secrets and strategies. The manual is the “basic doctrine for Strategic Services training for this subject,” and should not be distributed broadly. It could fall into the wrong hands, which is why it’s available on Bookshop.org, I guess? Even if it’s a not-so-secret field manual, your paranoid friend will still be psyched to get it.

Nothing quite wakes the people up like a poignant bumper sticker. This “Wake Up Sheeple” Sticker can go anywhere on your friend’s belongings so they can let everyone know that they’re the wokest around. Put it on their water bottle, laptop, car bumper, front door, or anywhere else people will see it and realize that they’ve been living in a simulation. There’s no better way for them to spread their message of skepticism throughout the world.

Some adults have a tough time with Earth science, namely, all the flat-earthers out there. If you know anyone who is convinced that the Earth is a frisbee-shaped rock floating through space, give them “The Earth Book for Kids: An Introduction to Earth Science”. It’ll be a pleasant refresher for them on Earth sciences, possibly reminding them that the Earth is most definitely a globe. Otherwise, we’d all be dead. If you’re a flat-earther, maybe give this a peruse for yourself.

What’s a conspiracy theorist without their tinfoil hat? Unsafe! Your tinfoil hat doesn’t need to be a fashion blunder with this Tinfoil Bucket Hat. The modern silhouette is clean and stylish, but it’s made of a tinfoil-like material that can protect your brain from radiation waves and alien lasers and all the other dangerous things that probably don’t exist. If you truly care about your paranoid loved ones, you’ll make sure they’re prepared for anything with this impenetrable armor.

These top-of-the-line Trailblazer ATB Waterproof Binoculars are designed for scouting Bigfoot, spying on government facilities, looking for UFOs in the sky, and much more. The compact design makes them easy to conceal in a trench coat, but the waterproof, multi-coated design is durable enough for jumping over fences and crawling through sewers. With these binoculars, they can finally find the truth and reveal it to the world.

We all know that the ultimate destination for conspiracy theorists to feed into one another is YouTube. A 12-Month YouTube Premium Subscription means your conspiracy theorist buddy can access all the best content on the platform, from videos trying to prove the Earth is flat to TED talks arguing JFK was murdered by the CIA. Who needs traditional school when you have YouTube to teach you everything you need to know about the world?

Not every gift for conspiracy theorists needs to be functional. This “The Truth is Out There” Hat is just a fun way for your alien-truther loved ones to let everyone know that they know the truth. They can channel their Mulder-and-Scully vibes with this on their head, whether they’re grabbing coffee or heading to a UFO expo. They can inspire others to seek the truth just by adding to their outfit.

Rhodiola Rosea Seeds, also known as golden root or rose root, is supposedly an all-powerful, all-healing plant. The government and Big Pharma don’t want you to know about it. Okay, it can’t heal everything. But many believe it could replace the vast majority of prescription and over-the-counter medications, including ones like ibuprofen, Prozac, and even Viagra. Plant these seeds now, and in a few years, when the truth comes out, your conspiracy theorist friend might have a robust supply of healing plants.

The anti-vaxxers out there can show their love for spreading sicknesses with this “Jesus Is My Vaccine” Sweatshirt. It’s a hilarious gift for anyone with an opinion on vaccines, whether they truly trust Jesus over modern science or they want to troll people by wearing the sweatshirt. Get it as a T-shirt, tank top, or other piece of clothing instead. Be comfy and start conversational conversations!

The CIA has mastered human manipulation. And then put it in a handy guide called “The CIA Document of Human Manipulation“. With this manual, anyone can learn how to bend people to their will and control the minds of everyone around them. With this by your side, you can become a master manipulator, maybe even better than the top CIA agents. Most importantly, whoever reads this will be able to protect themselves against the CIA’s manipulation tactics.