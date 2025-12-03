Merry Crisis: Top Holiday Gifts for the End of the World

We all know the end of the world is coming. We don’t know when, and we don’t know how, but if we’re around for it, it’s best to be prepared. But being prepared can also be fun, stylish, and luxurious.

I’ve rounded up the best holiday gifts for the end of the world, so you can help your loved ones survive the first wave. Whether it’s an alien invasion, zombie outbreak, super snowstorm, or chemical war waged by the government, the end of the world can be a bit more enjoyable with these clever gifts.

These items are for more than the doomsday preppers; they’re for the glampers, the gardeners, the foodies, the gamers, and beyond. From an on-the-go caviar cooler to a pocket chainsaw, these apocalypse-coded gifts will help everyone take on the end times in the coolest way possible.

Before society falls apart and the world goes to shit, get your loved one this Caviar Cooler Gift Set. It comes with the fancy cooler, a jar of caviar, tiny spoons, creme fraiche, and everything else you need to enjoy caviar like a rich person. While the 1% may be killing the planet, you can experience a taste of 1% life for a moment with this elevated gift set that you can take anywhere — even into an underground bunker.

The end of the world really brings out the crazies, as every apocalypse movie has shown us. Stay safe out there with the Pulse 2 Taser. It’s a high-end Taser that can take down the wildest outsiders that try to loot your bunker. Whether they have to tase zombies or deranged survivors, the Pulse 2 is easy to carry and easy to use, making it easy to stay safe when everything goes to shit.

The Emergency Heirloom Bug Out Seed Bag is the perfect gift for your doomsday prepper friend who’s always wanted to start their very own garden. The big out seed bag has everything they need to grow their own crops, but comes with heirloom seeds. They’ll be the apocalypse survivor with the fanciest vegetable garden, so they can still enjoy their food, even when all the five-star restaurants have been set on fire.

Pearled candles are useful before, during, and after the end of the world. This Pearled Candle Set has everything they need to keep their life illuminated long after the electrical grid has been compromised. The tiny wax beads look like snow, and you can pour them into any size jar you want. Stick the wick in and light it for a long-lasting and sweet-smelling burn. It’s the most adaptable candle ever.

Just because the world is over, that doesn’t mean you have to stop hosting board game night. With the Vintage Bookshelf Collection 22 Pack, you can travel around with 22 of the most iconic and beloved games, from Monopoly to Scrabble and Clue. Play Chess in your underground bunker or have a playful game of Candyland while you crouch in a bomb shelter. The portable designs are elegant and convenient for the end times.

The Titanium Cutlery Set is lightweight, portable, and extremely durable. Help your loved ones maintain their humanity and cleanliness when all traces of civilization are gone. This cutlery set is perfect for outdoor picnics, hurricane disasters, glamping trips, and hiding out in abandoned houses. Whatever the end of the world brings, they’ll have these reliable utensils to keep their meals from being messy.

In case the apolocapsy wipes out all the doctors in the world, get your doomsday prepper friend the When There Is No Doctor: Preventive and Emergency Home Healthcare in Challenging Times book. This is the ultimate emergency health guide for when you’re all on your own. It includes tips for stopping infections, instructions for proper bandaging, and so much more info that can keep people alive.

Gas will be like liquid gold when all the systems go down. These Jerry Fuel Cans help you collect as much gas as possible, whether that’s pumping at the station or siphoning gas from your neighbor’s car. Hey, you gotta do what you gotta do. They can fill these up ahead of time to be ready for the end, or use them throughout the apocalypse so they can stay on the move and avoid the alien overlords.

The Turtlebox Ranger speaker is completely waterproof, so it can keep the tunes going on all their post-world journeys. They can use it for fun camping trips, hikes, and days on the river before everything collapses. And once the world ends, they can keep the music going through hurricanes, tornadoes, and tsunamis. How will they do this without internet service? I don’t know. You figure that out.

The Solo Stove Pi Cast Iron Cookware Set includes a cast iron skillet and griddle set with a bamboo trivet. It makes high-heat cooking possible in even the worst conditions. The world might be over, but their love affair with pizza, grilled veggies, and charred proteins doesn’t have to end. The top-notch stove also amplifies the flavor, so the end of the world can still taste good.

They can haul around everything they need with the Cotopaxi Allpa 60L Gear Hauler Tote, which is made from recycled fabrics and durable materials. It comes in six stylish designs, ranging from bright colorblocking to stealthy all-black. From hunting knives to toilet paper, whatever they need to survive the end of the world can fit in this easy-to-carry tote. And they can still feel fashionable.

If we end up in a Snowpiercer situation, you’ll be glad you got your bestie this Yeti Lowlands Blanket. The ridiculously cozy and warm blanket is waterproof, repels dirt, and can be cleaned in the washer, if washing machines are still a thing. The protective bag keeps the blanket clean and fresh and makes it easy to carry. Give the gift of plush luxury, even among the ruins of society.

Nothing sounds worse than surviving an apocalypse with an eternal hangnail. This is the ultimate Manicure Case for the end of the world, for men and women. It comes with everything they need to keep their nails in perfect condition, which means no grody nails, overgrown nails, or pesky hangnails. You might be surprised how important little grooming things like this become when you’re fighting other survivors for scraps of bar soap.

If their DVD collection survives the initial wave of alien attacks, they can use this Portable DVD Player to watch their favorite movies and shows and escape from their grim reality. And until the actual end of the world arrives, they can use this whenever they want to watch stuff outside or when the power goes out. Maybe also get them a couple of DVDs, in case they don’t already have a collection in the works.

The end of the world does not have to mean the end of toasty, gooey s’mores. Cooking outdoors with few resources doesn’t have to be a disaster. With the Solo Stove Mesa Sip and S’more Bundle, it can feel like a luxury experience rather than a life-threatening situation. The set comes with a tabletop fire pit, s’mores sticks, rocks glasses, and fancy ice molds so you can roast marshmallows and sip whiskey.

A pocket chainsaw sounds hilariously dangerous. It’s not quite what you might be thinking. There’s no motor in this Ultra-Sharp Pocket Chainsaw. It’s just the chain part of the chainsaw, which you can use to chop down trees and so much more. You know, whatever people usually use chainsaws for (not my area of expertise). The lightweight design gives you the power of a chainsaw in the palm of your hand.

The title of this book is self-explanatory. How to Survive Anything: From Animal Attacks to the End of the World (and Everything in Between) is your ultimate survival guide. The end of the world could be a giant asteroid, an evil alien race, or a relentless chain of extreme weather events. We have no idea what will be our undoing, but this book covers just about all the possibilities. It’s handy for surviving daily death threats, like a bear attack, as well as the end times.

If you’ve seen Zombieland, you know that Twinkies are the ultimate apocalypse food. The delicious, spongy cakes — which I’m pretty sure are made of sugar and plastic — will stay fresh and tasty in their packages for over 100 years. Gift someone this pack of Bulk Twinkies so they can have dessert, even after doomsday. They can also just break them open right away and go to town, totally their call.

What says “Merry Christmas” more than reusable toilet paper? This might seem a little icky, but reusable toilet paper is the perfect gift for the end times. They’ll never run out of toilet paper, as long as they have some soap and water to wash themselves with. They’re not just wonderful for doomsday preppers, either. Anyone who wants to live more sustainably will appreciate the Marley’s Monsters Toilet UNpaper® Roll.

One of my biggest fears is living without flavor. When all the spices and seasonings and sauces have been obliterated, you’ll be glad you bought the Hot Ones Hot Sauce 10 Pack. It comes with a variety of hot, spicy, flavorful sauces that can make gruel taste, well, better than plain gruel. No matter what bland, horrible food they’re eating to survive, they can give it some heat with these bottles.

You can still enjoy precious memories in photo form with the Polaroid Now Generation 3 Travel Set Special. This set comes with a camera, on pack of color film, and a camera bag for easy carrying. This fun gift can make the end of the world a little more bearable and familiar, as they can print out pictures and decorate their cave wall to make it feel like home.