The 5 Best Digital Photo Frames on the Market Right Now

I often lament, after taking a particularly good picture, that I may never see it again because I hardly ever scroll through my phone to look at pictures I took. Digital photo frames were made for this very situation.

Like me, I’m willing to bet you have plenty of memories stored in the form of JPGs and HEICs, either in your smartphone or your digital camera. With a digital photo frame, you can set them all to cycle through constantly. No more picking which single one is your favorite photo, printing it out, and having it sit there unchanged for years.

1. aura mason

You can change photos by swiping a touch bar situated on top of the frame’s 9″ display, which possesses a 1600 by 1200 pixel setup. Its 4:3 aspect ratio displays smartphone pictures better than competing digital photo frames that display in a 16:10 ratio.

The Mason is designed to work in both landscape and portrait mode, too. Just turn it whichever way you want. If you have photos rotating through your frame automatically, pick the orientation you use the most.

2. aura walden

The Walden takes all the things we like about the Mason—slick user interface, solid build quality, good looks—and blows them up into a 15″ display. That’s quite a bit bigger than the typical 8×10″ photo frame.

It shares its 1600 x 1200 pixel display in a 4:3 aspect ratio with the smaller Aura Mason, and it too can be turned to either portrait or landscape orientation.

3. skylight frame 2

The new Frame 2 is only available right now in a 10″ frame. There’s no 15″ option, as with the first Frame, but the new 10″ Frame 2 ups the resolution from 1280 by 800 pixels to 1920 by 1200, making image quality sharper and clearer.

We also liked the swappable, magnetic frames. Now if you change up your room decor, you can swap over a frame without the threat of the Frame 2 looking like an out-of-place eyesore. Eight options give the Frame 2 more choice than most other digital photo frames.

4. Loop Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame

What makes the Loop stand apart from other digital photo frames is that rather than being forced into an app (or email or a web browser), you load up images by text message. For people who aren’t the best at navigating apps, this makes the Loop a cinch to use and set up.

Not that there isn’t an app. There is, and you can choose to use it instead of text messages, if you prefer. The 10″ screen has 1080p resolution, too, so you don’t have to trade away image quality for that ease of use.

5. nixplay digital picture frame

The Nixplay’s 1280 by 800 pixel, 10.1″ display isn’t the highest resolution among the photo frames here, but it’s no slouch, either. It comes with a run-of-the-mill touchscreen that you can use to swipe to look through photos.

While it doesn’t have the specs of the Aura Mason, it’s a bit cheaper, and so it’s a solid alternative if you think you want a digital photo frame but aren’t yet ready to splash a bunch of money on one.